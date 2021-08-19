The man who has been suspected of randomly attacking five people with a knife in De Pijp asked for psychiatric medication on the day of the attack, AT5 reported. One of the victims, a 64-year-old man, died as a result of the incident while the remaining four were injured.

The suspect, 30-year-old Mustafa S., said during an introductory session at the court in Amsterdam that he had been suffering from depression for a longer period of time. S. stated he began hearing voices in April.

S. raised his concerns to his GP who sent him to a crisis center. The crisis center gave him medication but not did deem S. aggressive.

The complaints of the suspect worsened after he returned from a trip to Egypt and he had finished his medication. His mother frantically called the GGZ who referred her to the GP, stating that the department responsible for S. was closed.

On May 21, the day of the attack, S. went to his GP to ask for medication but he did not receive it. Afterward, S. tried to kill himself before going to De Pijp and knifing five random passers-by.

The suspect will now be evaluated by a psychologist and a psychiatrist. The results of the evaluation will be published in September. S. reportedly tried to commit suicide once more since his arrest.

The trial will begin on November 4.