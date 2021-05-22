Four people were injured and one person died after a stabbing incident took place in Amsterdam on Friday around 11:15 p.m. near the Ferdinand Bolstraat. A 29-year-old man from Amstelveen has been arrested in connection with the crime, police reported.

Police first received word of a violent attack in De Pijp around 11 p.m. It was soon discovered there were four further knife attacks in the same area. According to authorities, it was promptly clear there had been one attacker. The 29-year-old alleged culprit was arrested soon after.

There have been no indications so far that the incident was a terrorist attack, public prosecution services said, although all options will be kept open.

Four of the victims were rushed to hospital. One of the victims succumbed to their wounds at the scene of the crime.

"I have to honestly say I find this situation terrible", a worker of a catering business in the Tweede van der Helststraat, said to AT5. "It could have been someone I know. It happened really close by."

Multiple emergency service vehicles, two trauma helicopters and a police helicopter were deployed. Members of the Special Interventions Service were also present at the scene of the crime.

Veel politie op de been in De Pijp. Voor zover bekend 5 gewonden na steekincident. Toedracht onduidelijk. pic.twitter.com/UvRYO2sinA — Mark Schrader (@markschrader) May 21, 2021

The area including the intersection at Ceintuurbaan and the Ferdinand Bolstraat were closed off. Trams and metros were diverted in the area and did not stop in De Pijp the GVB reported, according to the ANP. Residents were only allowed outside of their homes under supervision.

The driehoek of Amsterdam, consisting of the mayor, police chief and head of the public prosecution serives announced they will release more information on Saturday.