Amsterdam police arrested four men on Tuesday for stealing ten expensive wristwatches. Since March, there had been a number of reports of stolen watches.

Based on the victims’ reports, the robber always used the same tactic. The group of men would approach the victim on the street and use a so-called ‘football trick’ to score the expensive jewelry.

A ‘football trick’ is when one of the thieves approaches the victim and asks them a simple question, such as if they have a lighter or for directions. Once the victim is slightly distracted, the thief grabs the hand of the target and places their legs between the legs of the person they plan to rob. The victim, thereby, loses balance and often does not immediately realize they have been robbed.

The football trick is sometimes also referred to as a dance.

The suspects were all between 22- to 27-years-old. None of them had a registered residential address.

Authorities said they are investigating if the four men are part of a larger international crime ring.