A 32-year-old woman from Rotterdam was arrested on Tuesday. The police think she may be involved in the death of a 36-year-old Rotterdam man. He was killed on 11 July in a shooting incident on Ruilstraat in Rotterdam.

The incident happened in a home. The victim died at the scene. A team of twenty detectives launched an investigation.

The police are still investigating the woman's role. More arrests are not ruled out.

With reporting by ANP