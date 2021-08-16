The Cabinet took action too late to help people in Afghanistan, relief organizations said. “The Netherlands has let it escalate for too long”, political advisor at the help organization, Cordaid, Paul van de Berg said.

The Afghan capital Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday. The Taliban sees Afghans who helped Western countries, including the Netherlands, as traitors.

Evacuations need to take place as swiftly as possible, Van de Berg said. “There aren’t any people sitting in the plane, only then will we be satisfied. There is no time to lose”, the advisor pressed.

“We have been asking that attention be paid to the situation but month, but the urgency did not seem to get through to the Cabinet”, a VluchtelingenWerk spokesperson said. The NGO claimed that asylum applications could already have been reviewed months in advance. They fear that for some people help might come too late. “And we really see that as something due to choices made by the Cabinet.”

Both Cordaid and Vluchtelingenwerk hoped that the hundreds of Afghans who helped the Netherlands will be able to leave as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Monday that the Netherlands is doing everything they can to get embassy workers, interpreters and “others that deserver our protection” out of Afghanistan. Cordaid said they are glad that the government is “finally” taking action. Multiple transport planes were sent to Afghanistan on Sunday to pick up among others, embassy workers, interpreters.

A petition to allow all Afghans that helped the Netherlands into the country was signed nearly 8,600 times. It will be presented to the Tweede Kamer on Tuesday.

