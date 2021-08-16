A man was found stabbed to death in a parking lot in Rozenburg on Monday morning. A suspect was arrested in the vicinity. So far nothing is known about the identity of the victim or the motive of the stabbing, Rijnmond reports.

The police received a report of a stabbing in the parking lot on Koninginnelaan at around 6:00 a.m. Responding officers found the man dead in a car. The area was cordoned off as a crime scene.

A local resident told Rijnmond that noise from the parking lot woke her husband. "He said he heard something near the cars in the parking lot and went to have a look. He first heard a kind of argument and he said: 'that's going wrong'. Then he went outside but he saw nothing. Soon police cars came," she said. She added that the parking lot is often used as a hangout spot. "There is often noise, so we didn't immediately think it was bad."