Authorities in Rotterdam discovered 2,100 kilos of cocaine in banana pulp containers on Friday. That same day, the coast watch in Curaçao found over one thousand kilos of cocaine on a speedboat.

The drugs that were found in Rotterdam were discovered in a container from Costa Rica. The company to which the container was likely not involved in the drug. The over two tons of cocaine that were found have a street value of around 157 million euros, Public Prosecution Services stated. The drugs have since been destroyed.

In Curaçao, authorities detected the drugs after they received an alert of a speed boat near the coast which they suspected to be smuggling narcotics.

After the people on board the boat did not react to the directions of the coastal guard, authorities knocked out the engine of the speedboat with targeted shots. An inceptor vessel of the marine ship Zr.Ms. Holland was used to save the 12 people on board, as well as, the sinking drug packets.

On the boat, there had been 1,050 kilos of cocaine and 275 kilos of marijuana. All 12 people on board the speed boat were taken into custody. One suspect was injured during the arrest. They were taken to hospital via helicopter.

The speedboat was used to smuggle drugs to the south of Curacao.