Saturday will remain largely dry with only a ten percent chance of rain, the KNMI predicted. The likelihood of rain was expected to be highest In the northern part of the country, according to the Dutch meteorological institute.

The sun will likely be blocked periodically as clouds were expected to loom.

A moderate breeze coming from the southwest will be felt throughout the day with a wind speed of up to 28 kilometers per hour. Winds will increase in intensity along the northern coastal region.

Maximum temperatures will range from 20 degrees Celsius in the northwest to 25 degrees in the southeast. At night, temperatures will sink down to 15 degrees.

On Sunday, temperatures will climb up briefly to a warm 25 degrees before dropping in the upcoming week to the lower 20s. The weather for the following week was described by the KNMI as “fairly cool summer weather”.