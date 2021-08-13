To boost its slumping Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health is increasing the possibility for residents across the Netherlands to get inoculated against the disease without an appointment. The government launched a new website, prikkenzonderafspraak.nl, for people to quickly determine what vaccination locations have availability.

The website was also made available in English. It shows a map of fixed and temporary vaccination centers where there is enough capacity for people to visit and receive their first vaccine shot. Anyone making use of the process needs to bring identification and a face mask with them.

Those who show up without an appointment will also be allowed to immediately book a time slot for a second vaccine dose, if necessary.

About 900 thousand people are projected to get a first or second vaccine dose this calendar week. By comparison, 1.8 million people were vaccinated during the second week of June.

Over 84 percent of adults have been at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data provided to the ECDC. However, over a third of those born from 1996 to 2003 have not yet received at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Additionally, fewer than half of people born between 2004 and 2009 are at least partially vaccinated against the disease.

“We are emphatically opposed to compulsory vaccination. It remains everyone's own choice. But freedom comes with responsibility, which leads to new conversations," said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge during a press conference on Friday. He was optimistic that such conversations lead to people becoming less conflicted about the Covid-19 vaccines.

"We are doing everything we can, such as with mobile injection sites, and information provision for younger people."