A young woman was killed as an occupant of a car in a traffic accident on the N813 in Wehl, Gelderland. Another woman, who was also in the car, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The police assume that it involves the two women from the Achterhoek who have been missing since Tuesday evening. They didn't come home after a night out in Doetinchem.

Their identities and who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident have not been released. It is also unclear when exactly the accident took place. The area of Broekhuizerstraat, where the car was eventually found, had already been searched for the two young women in recent days. The police said Thursday they are investigating the matter and are not releasing any further information for the time being.

Earlier in the day, a police spokesperson told Omroep Gelderland that traces had been found on the bicycle path along the road, but "that the bushes appeared to be completely intact". Officers eventually found the car behind the bushes.

With reporting by ANP