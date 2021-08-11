A man was killed in a fire in a terraced house on Bosweg in Montfort, Limburg on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. This is reported by the emergency services.

The emergency services were warned about the spreading fire in the house on Bosweg around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A lot of smoke was released during the fire. A man, who seems to have died of injuries, was removed from the house.

Five homes on Bosweg had to be evacuated as a precaution because of the fire. Around 5:20 the fire brigade gave the signal fire under control.

With reporting by ANP.