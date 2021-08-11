During a raid on a house in Spijkenisse, the police discovered 22 weapons, including automatic firearms. The 36-year-old resident of the building was arrested. Ammunition was also found during the raid and 4,800 euros in cash was seized.

The police traced the man and the weapons through a tip that had been released internationally. According to that information, the 36-year-old suspect recently bought weapons. That led to the raid on the house this past Tuesday. In addition to automatic rifles, the police also found several handguns.

The suspect will be arraigned by the examining magistrate on Friday. It is not yet clear why he brought the weapons into his home. People in the region with tips about illegal firearms possession are urged to come forward. The police point out that if a tip from a resident about a firearm leads to the seizure of that weapon, the reporter can receive a maximum of 750 euros as a reward.

With reporting by ANP