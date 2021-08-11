A 19-year-old Dutch woman was raped while holidaying on the Greek island of Crete. Her 21-year-old friend narrowly escaped being raped. Four German men are in custody, the local police confirmed to RTL Nieuws.

The two Dutch women met the four German men at a bar in the city of Hersonissos on Sunday night and accompanied them to a hotel. Once in the men's room, a 23-year-old man allegedly raped the 19-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old man tried to rape the other woman. The two other German men were allegedly present and did not intervene, according to the broadcaster.

The two women went to the police immediately afterwards and the German men were arrested. They were arraigned on Tuesday and apologized to the women, but denied the rape allegations. The men are still in custody.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told RTL that it has not yet received a request for help from Greece.