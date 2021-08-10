Eindhoven students won the final classification of the Formula Student competition with their self-driving electric race car on the Formula 1 circuit in Barcelona, their university reports. The University Racing Eindhoven car finished in the top three in six of the seven disciplines.

The results were final on Monday afternoon. At the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, TU Eindhoven students competed against teams from universities from various countries. The student teams from Barcelona itself and Lisbon finished in second and third place. The Eindhoven team won an amount of 1,000 euros.

The "endurance" part fell through for all seven teams. Nobody managed to complete the ten laps of about 300 meters. "I am disappointed. During the test days, our racing car completed those laps," said the team leaner. According to him, this is due to the circumstances in Barcelona.

Other disciplines included cornering speed and acceleration. The participants also had to develop a business model for their design.

With reporting by ANP