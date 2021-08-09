People, organizations and companies that suffered damage as a result of the floods in Limburg last month that is not covered by insurance can report to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The hotline opened on Monday, the Ministry of Justice and Security reported.

The cabinet previously announced that a support scheme will be set up. This means compensation for damage that is "not insurable, avoidable, or recoverable". It is up to the RVO to eventually implement the scheme, but he exact costs that will be reimbursed have yet to be determined by the Ministry.

All kinds of material damage can be reported to the RVO. Private individuals can report that their home or household effects have been damaged, companies can report damage to their buildings or installations. The same applies, for example, to farmers who have lost animals or crops or governments who had to repair buildings of facilities. Costs for evacuation, emergency measures and clean up can also be reported.

The RVO warns that it is not necessary to wait with the repair of the damage. It is important, however, that people record how much damage there was in photos or videos.

With reporting by ANP