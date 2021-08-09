King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima look back with satisfaction on the performance of the Dutch athletes during the Olympic Games. TeamNL won 36 medals during the Games in Japan and finished in seventh place in the medal standings. In terms of number of medals, this is the best performance ever for the Netherlands. The previous record was 25 medals at the 2000 Sydney Games.

"What a fantastic and historic harvest," the royal couple wrote on social media. According to Willem-Alexander and Maxima, the Dutch team performed "under challenging circumstances". They also mentioned the medal day record. On July 28, TeamNL won no less than eight medals. This broke the old record from 1928 of seven medals in one day.

On Tuesday the couple will receive the medal winners at Noordeinde Palace. "We look forward to personally congratulating the medal winners," Willem-Alexander and Maxima said.