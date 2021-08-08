A high chance of thunderstorms remains for Sunday, the KNMI announced, along with showers and moderate to strong wind. The chance of rain throughout the course of the day was placed at 60 percent.

“The south-westerly wind is moderate to fairly strong inland, strong at the sea and above the IJsselmeer,” the KNMI said, noting that the sustained wind could reach 50 km/h overnight and into the morning. At the coast and along the IJsselmeer the wind could increase up to over 60 km/h during the afternoon.

”There is also a risk of heavy wind gusts of 75 km/h, especially on the northwest coast and in the Wadden Sea area.” The wind should die down by nightfall.

Temperatures will stay at a fresh 20 degrees on the last day of the weekend, dropping down to 15 degrees leading into Monday morning.

The following week will start off with a continuation of thunderstorms and a high chance of rain. The likelihood of showers will decrease as the week progresses.

Temperatures will increase towards the middle of the week, reaching up to 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

From Thursday onwards, the weather will be drier, the KNMI stated, with the chance of rain reduced down to 30 percent and temperatures stabilizing in the mid-20s.