The Netherlands will no longer be classed as a high-risk area in Germany from Sunday onwards, due to falling numbers of coronavirus cases. Starting at midnight on Sunday, a number of measures will be lifted when crossing the border into Germany from the Netherlands.

Travelers from the Netherlands will not be required anymore to quarantine upon arrival in Germany and do not have to fill out a registration form prior to arrival. These rules still apply to travelers who visited a high-risk area ten days prior to coming to Germany.

Anyone age 12 and above will still be required to show a negative coronavirus test result, proof of vaccination or of a recent recovery from Covid-19.

The Netherlands was classed as a high-risk on July 27 because there were more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. At the end of July, there were around 360.9 new infections per 100,000 per week. The Netherlands was marked dark red on the ECDC coronavirus map. at the time.

All twelve provinces are still on the second-highest risk level, red, as of Saturday.

Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, St Martin, Saba and St Eustatius are still classed as high-risk areas in Germany.