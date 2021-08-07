Dutch meteorological office KNMI issued a Code Yellow weather warning for Saturday afternoon in most of the country. “There will be a few thunderstorms in the area tomorrow afternoon. These can be particularly strong in the west and south, with the possibility of localized hail and gusts of wind up to about 65 km/h,” the KNMI said in a statement.

The warning was in effect from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Gelderland, Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Utrecht, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland. For the whole country there was a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms remained for both Saturday and Sunday.

An 80 percent chance of rain was predicted for Saturday. The sun will peek through occasionally throughout the course of the day.

Maximum temperatures will range between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius during the day. At night, temperatures can fall to 13 degrees.

The stormy weather will persist into Sunday and Monday. Showers have been forecast up until at least the middle of the upcoming week, decreasing in intensity towards the end of the week.