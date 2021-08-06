A recent ruling by the Council of State about a wind farm in Delfzijl will have consequences for at least 25 other wind farm projects, newspaper Trouw reports.

The Council of State ruled that construction on the Delfzijl wind farm could not start because there was no assessment on the environmental consequences of the project, such as noise pollution and the creation of cast shadows. Such an assessment is mandatory under European rules, the Council of State ruled.

At least 25 other planned wind farms that do not have a definitive building permit yet, also did not do an environmental assessment. According to Trouw, the government did not require such an assessment, so the the involved companies did not do one.

The Council of State ruling and the government's requirements for a construction permit created a great deal of uncertainty, the industry association for wind energy companies NWEA said to Trouw. Many companies were preparing to start construction on major projects and are now unsure whether they'll be allowed to start. "Whether financial damage will occur, remains to be seen."

State Secretary Dilan Yesilgoz of Economic Affairs and Climate previously said that the government is working on including the environmental assessment in the permit application process. In the meantime, municipalities will have to check whether a project complies with the regulations.