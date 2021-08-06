A total of 10,969 kilos of cocaine was seized in the port of Rotterdam last month, Customs reported.

According to customs, this is a "huge" quantity, which a few years ago was seized in a whole year.

Customs made several large drug seizures in the port of Rotterdam in July. For example, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced that a total of more than 4,500 kilos of coke had been intercepted on 14 July, including one batch of 3,000 kilos. It was one of the largest coke catches ever in the port, according to the OM.

The next week, a batch of 1,760 kilos of cocaine with a street value of more than 132 million euros was intercepted.