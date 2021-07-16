Customs officers intercepted 3,001 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of over 225 million euros, at the port of Rotterdam during the early hours of Wednesday morning. "This is one of the biggest cocaine seizures in the port of Rotterdam," the Public Prosecutor said on Friday.

The drugs were hidden in a container of banana puree from Ecuador. The puree was destined for a company in Basel, Switzerland. The Prosecutor does not believe the company was involved in the drug trafficking.

The cocaine was destroyed. The authorities are investigating.