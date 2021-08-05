An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.9 was measured in the province of Groningen at around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The epicenter was in the village of Hellum and the quake occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

The KNMI called it an "induced" earthquake, which means it was most likely caused by gas extraction in Groningen.

The province is regularly affected by fracking earthquakes. This year alone, there were quakes in Stedum, near Loppersum, in Wildervank, and near Tjuchem.

It is not yet known whether this newest quake damaged any homes in the area.