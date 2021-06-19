The village of Stedum in Groningen was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 and a depth of three kilometers shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday

“Scary, it shook be awake”, a resident of Stedum said to RTV Noord. Multiple people said they felt their house shaking as a result of the quake. “I woke up by a loud drone and suddenly, my bed was moving. Super frightening”, a resident of the neighboring Westermden said.

Around 45 minutes before the shock a smaller quake with a magnitude of 0.9 on the Richter scale was registered by the KNMI.

Only one week earlier an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0 hit Loppersum. At the end of March, the village of Wildervank was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.5.

The region is often subject to induced earthquakes due to gas extraction in the area. The strongest seismicity occurred in 2012 in Huizingen with a magnitude of 3.6.