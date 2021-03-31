The village of Wildervank in Groningen was hit by an earthquake at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The quake measured at a magnitude of 1.5 and was at a depth of 3 kilometers, meteorological institute KNMI reported.

Most of the people who felt the quake were in the immediate vicinity of Wildervank and Veendam, RTV Noord reports. A Veendam resident described the quake as "a dull drone" that made their house shake.

It is not yet clear whether this quake caused any damage.

Groningen experiences earthquakes on a regular basis. The quakes are almost always the result of years of gas extraction in the province. The strongest quake had a magnitude of 3.6 near Huizinge in 2012.