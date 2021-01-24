Sunday morning, there was an earthquake near the village of Tjuchem in the province of Groningen. According to the meteorological institute KNMI, the quake was at a depth of 3 kilometers and had a magnitude of 1.9.

Local news RTV Noord said that various residents from the area reported that they had felt the earthquake. The reports come from Bedum, Wagenisjes, Siddeburen, and Steendam, among others. "First a shaking ground and then the whole house creaked," writes a resident of Siddeburen.

Recente aardbeving in Nederland: op 24-01-2021 om 09:35:04 UTC (10:35:04 NL) vond bij #Tjuchem een #aardbeving plaats met een magnitude van 1.9 (reviewed). https://t.co/M1N8Lz26K4 pic.twitter.com/fnXgwGZJUO — KNMI (@KNMI) January 24, 2021

The earthquakes in the region are caused by years of gas extraction. The heaviest gas earthquake in Groningen was in 2012 near the village of Huizinge. It had a magnitued of 3.6.