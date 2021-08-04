A man from Ottersum who crashed his car into a busy Gennep terrace last year, injuring six people, will be prosecuted, the Public Prosecution Service in Maastricht decided. The then 19-year-old will face charges of causing an accident resulting in serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident, De Gelderlander reports.

The judiciary also investigated whether the incident on June 4 last year was an attack, but found no evidence of "conscious or targeted action", a spokesperson for the Prosecutor said to the newspaper.

The incident happened at a terrace on Zandstraat at around 10:00 p.m. on 4 June 2020. One person, the owner of the terrace, was seriously injured. Five others sustained minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene, but was arrested later that same evening in Cuijk. There were reports that the young suspect had used laughing gas before the accident.

Guus Heutink, the lawyer representing the suspect, is not surprised that the investigation found no evidence that this was a targeted attack. "This is a sad accident with serious consequences. My client deeply regrets that," he said.