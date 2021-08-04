Dutch football association KNVB appointed Louis van Gaal to coach the Dutch national team. This will be Van Gaal's third time as Oranje coach. The 69-year-old coach's main goal is to get Oranje to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, NOS reports.

Van Gaal's name has been on the rumor mill for weeks. The KNVB officially announced his re-appointment on Wednesday. He is succeeding Frank de Boer, who stepped down after Oranje's disappointing performance in the European Championship. Van Gaal previously coached Oranje between 2000 and 2002, and between 2014 and 2016.

Former national coach Danny Blind and Sparta coach Henk Fraser will be Van Gaal's assistants. He will officially be presented as Oranje coach in the second half of August.

"Dutch football has always been close to my heart and national coaching is in my view a key position for taking our football further," Van Gaal said. "Moreover, I consider it an honor to coach the Dutch national team."