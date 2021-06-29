Dutch men’s football team coach Frank De Boer stepped down from his job following the team’s shocking exit from Euro 2020 on Sunday. Football association KNVB confirmed that they and De Boer parted ways with immediate effect on Tuesday.

The 51-year old was named the new manager of the Dutch men's team just ten months ago. He was initially supposed to carry the team through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. De Boer was appointed the successor to Ronald Koeman, who departed to take over at FC Barcelona.

An exit clause in his contract allowed either side to sever the agreement if Orange did not manage to secure quarterfinals spot in the European Championships. The Netherlands suffered a disappointing loss against Czech Republic 2-0 in the Round of 16, a knockout match.

His role with the team was to be evaluated after the loss. "In anticipation of the evaluation, I decided not to continue as national coach. The objective was not achieved, that is clear," said De Boer in a statement

"When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honor and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed, that pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important game for the Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification," he continued.

A successor will have to be selected by Nico-Jan Hoogma, the director of top-level football for the KNVB. The decision to sign De Boer to a contract last September brought many disappointed reactions who wanted to see more racial and ethnic diversity at the highest football coaching position in the country.

It is imperative to quickly select a new coach, “because on September 1 we will play an important qualifier against Norway in Oslo,” Hogma concluded.

The Oranje had a perfect group stage record at Euro 2020, winning all three group stage matches against Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia. The Dutch hopes were crushed by Czech Republic, who was FIFA’s lowest-ranked team to make it to the knockout stage.