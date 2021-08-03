Two people were seriously injured and taken to hospital after a fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment complex in Van Hallstraat in Amsterdam on Tuesday morning The fire brigade reported that several other people had inhaled smoke and were checked in an ambulance for this, ANP reports.

The two people who were taken to hospital were seriously injured by the blaze and by jumping out the window to escape the fire. Local residents had placed some cushions and mats on the sidewalk under the window.

The fire department was alerted about the fire at 7:50 a.m. About an hour and a half later, firefighters had the fire under control.