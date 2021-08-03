A house on Nassaustraat in Rotterdam was shot at around 1:30 on the night from Monday to Tuesday. Officers found two shell casings and two impacts. According to the police, no one was injured. Later in the night, a house on Hoflaan in Vlaardingen was also shot at. According to local media, there are bullet holes in the house and several bullet casings were found on the street, ANP reports.

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, a house on Vuurplaat in Rotterdam-Zuid was shot at several times. There were also no injuries then. An elderly couple lives in the house, victim assistance was arranged for them. The police said on Sunday that they suspect that the perpetrators may have had a different target and that "the wrong house had been shot at".

As far as is known, no arrests have been made. The police are investigating whether there is a connection between the shootings and are asking witnesses to come forward.