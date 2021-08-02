As of Monday, Dutch people can apply for a new model identity card, which includes fingerprints on the chip and a QR code with the citizen service number (BSN) on the back. In addition, there are a number of new features that can be checked to see if the document is genuine, ANP reports.

The new identity card was actually supposed to be introduced at the end of June, but the introduction was somewhat delayed, State Secretary Ramond Knops reported to parliament in the spring. Monday, August 2, was the last possible date for the card to be introduced, due to an EU regulation on ID cards.

Due to the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, the introduction of a new passport has been postponed. Because people travel less, it is unclear how many new passports will be applied for this summer. Knops will decide int he coming weeks when the new passport can be issued, without incurring too many unnecessary costs.