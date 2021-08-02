The cabinet will discuss on Monday how to continue with one-day festivals after August 13. It was previously decided that multi-day festivals where people spend the night are banned until September 1, ANP reports.

Festival organizer ID&T, together with a number of other companies, filed summary proceedings about the one-day festivals. The cabinet actually didn't want to make a decision about the one-day festivals until later, but the festival companies wanted perspective before August 1. The cabinet then announced that it would likely make a decision on August 2.

If the cabinet decides to extend the ban on one-day festivals until September 1, ID&T and other companies will still proceed with summary proceedings.

Earlier this month, the cabinet decided to ban all festivals up to and including August 13. After the relaxations announced at the beginning of the summer, the infection figures rose rapidly, after which the cabinet decided to intervene again.