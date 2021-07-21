A delegation from the events industry, including ID&T, is teaming up with Fieldlab to investigate how events can safely be held with the Delta coronavirus variant spreading in the Netherlands and in a way that is feasible for organizers. The results of this study, agreed upon with the government and Outbreak Management Team (OMT), will be published by August 1, NU.nl reports.

ID&T met with the government on Tuesday to discuss a lawsuit the events industry was filing. Two weeks ago, shortly after events were allowed again, the government tightened coronavirus measures resulting in some events being canceled. These included multi-day events and events that do not give attendees a fixed seat. The lawsuit was placed on hold for the time being.

The researchers will look for ways to prevent the abuse of Testing for Access QR codes, so that only people with a valid QR code can enter. The OMT also wants Testing for Access test results to only be valid for 24 hours, instead of 40 hours. This would mean that organizers of multi-day events will have to have a testing facility on site. The researchers will investigate whether this is feasible. Vaccinated people may also have to get tested for Covid-19 before getting access to an event.

ID&T and the rest of the events industry hope that festivals and concerts can take place from mid-August. ID&T will remain "in close consultation" with the government in the coming period and hopes that the new research will provide quick clarity. "It is crucial for our industry to gain perspective for the future, in which we can organize events in a safe and responsible manner in the sort term and in the long term also do this without taking any measures," Rosanne Janmaat of ID&T said.

If the study and discussions do not lead to the desired result, the events industry will continue its lawsuit and try to enforce a "workable solution" through the courts.