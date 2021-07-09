The Dutch government announced its first set of stricter coronavirus restrictions in nearly a half-year to combat a surge in new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Nearly 7,000 infections were reported in the country on Friday, seven times the amount a week ago. The moving average stood at 3,190, when just on June 30 that figure was 608.

The new package of measures largely affect the hospitality and events industries. The rules will be enforced from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, and will continue until the start of August 13.

Below is a full overview of the restrictions in the Netherlands as of July 10:

Hospitality sector must seat people at a distance

Bars, cafes and restaurants will all be allowed to keep their indoor and outdoor spaces open provided customers remain in a fixed seat at a distance of 1.5 meters from each other. No limits to table size or groups from different households were specified in the government statement.

All hospitality businesses must close their doors from midnight to 6 a.m.

Live performances and loud music are forbidden.

Nightclubs and dancehalls will be required to remain closed.

The hospitality businesses will not be allowed to abandon the 1.5 meter distance rule by requiring customers to present proof of a negative coronavirus test, recovery certificate, or a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Events, cultural venues, professional & amateur sports must stick to fixed seating

Events, cultural locations, professional sports matches, amateur sports, and youth activities can be visited by the public provided everyone is assigned a fixed seat at a distance of 1.5 meters from each other.

Maximum capacity for these venues is two-thirds, provided 1.5 meters distance can be maintained.

The 1.5 meter rule can be abandoned if organizers require attendees to present proof of a negative coronavirus test, recovery certificate, or a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Proof of a negative coronavirus test used to gain entry is only valid for 24 hours. This takes effect on Tuesday, July 13.

Events may last no longer than 24 hours. Multiday events with an overnight stay are not allowed.

Group sizes are not limited, but be sensible

Get-togethers, celebrations, birthday parties and barbecues are all still possible, if guests keep 1.5 meters away from each other, and stay home if they have cold or flu symptoms, and get tested for the coronavirus infection when such symptoms arise.

"But the government's appeal is and remains: do it wisely, take your responsibility. Keep your parties small and manageable, and keep a meter and a half away," the Cabinet said in a statement.

No change for shops, museums and carnivals