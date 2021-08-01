A 50-year-old man from Den Bosch was killed in a collision with two cars on Sunday morning. The driver of the other vehicle, a 43-year-old man from Geldrop, fled the scene. It later turned out he had stolen the car the Range Rover he was driving.

The collision took place around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday on the Hervensebaan in Den Bosch. After the accident, the driver tried to run away but was caught soon after by police. “He was brought for a check-up to hospital before being taken into custody”, a police spokesperson told the Brabantse Dagblad.

“Apparently, the man tried to flag down another car down as a getaway”, a man who arrived at the scene of the crime shortly after told Omroep Brabant. The suspect had stolen the Range Rover earlier that morning from Erp.

Emergency services tried to resuscitate the 50-year-old victim but he succumbed to his injuries at the location of the accident.

Authorities hoped speed cameras will be able to provide further evidence. The Bruistensingel was closed off for investigation until 12:30 p.m.