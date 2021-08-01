Starting on Sunday, stricter coronavirus measures apply for all travelers from the Netherlands to Germany. These rules already applied to Dutch people entering Germany and have now also been expanded to German citizens.

When coming from a high-risk area , such as the Netherlands, to Germany all travelers age 12 and above must present proof of vaccination, recovery from a recent coronavirus infection or a negative coronavirus test. Antigen tests are valid for 48 hours; PCR tests remain valid for 72 hours.

For all people who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 a mandatory ten-day quarantine applies. The quarantine can be broken after five days with a negative coronavirus test.

Travelers also need to register online prior to entering the country. This applies as well for children of any age.

"Everyone who comes to Germany can expect to be checked", the German Miniser of Foreign Affairs Horst Seehofer warned. People who do not follow coronavirus restrictions in Germany risk a maximum fine of 25 thousand euros.

The Netherlands was classed as a high-risk area in Germany on July 23 due to sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Restrictions in Germany are reassessed on a weekly basis by the Robert Koch Institute.

Anyone only traveling through Germany is exempt from the restrictions.