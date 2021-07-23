Germany formally announced new restrictions on people arriving in that country from the Netherlands, after much of the Netherlands was placed at the highest coronavirus risk level by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The Netherlands (including the autonomous countries and the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands) is now considered a high incidence area," the Robert Koch Institute said in its weekly update on Friday as was widely expected. The designation will be in effect right at the start of Tuesday, July 27. Spain was also added to the high-incidence list.

Anyone who has spent time in the Netherlands and wants to enter Germany will be required to show proof of a recent negative coronavirus test result. They will then have to enter quarantine for up to ten days, though they can leave isolation after five days if they again test negative for the viral infection.

People who have proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or proof of recovery from the disease are exempt from both requirements. To avoid quarantine, travelers must register their evidence with the German authorities using the government's online portal.

https://nltimes.nl/2021/07/22/germany-expected-put-netherlands-coronavirus-high-risk-list-tomorrow

The Robert Koch Institute can designate any region a high incidence area when it has reported over 200 coronavirus infections per capita. Last week, the Dutch national infection rate was 399 per capita, according to RIVM data.