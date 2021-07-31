Showers from Friday night will likely continue on Saturday morning, meteorological office KNMI announced. Rain in the north can develop into thunderstorms. The sun was still expected to poke through from time to time in the afternoon despite the prospect of bursts of rain.

A high of 18 degrees Celsius was expected in the northwest ranging up to 21 degrees in the southeast. At night, temperatures were predicted to fall down to 14 degrees.

The day will be accompanied by a weak to moderate wind coming from the west and the south. Along the coastal area the intensity of the wind will increase.

The rain will proceed into Sunday along with a chance of thunderstorms. Next week will start off partly sunny. Towards the end of the week, the chance of showers will increase up to 90 percent on Thursday.

Maximum temperatures will stay in the lower 20s for the majority of the week.