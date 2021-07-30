Friday and the weekend in the Netherlands will be cloudy and wet, with the sun breaking through every now and again. Maximums will range between high teens and low twenties, meteorological institute KNMI expects.

Friday will see cloud cover increasing from the southwest and occasional showers, especially in the west and north of the country. The sun may show its face in the afternoon, starting from the west, but showers will increase during the evening and there may even be a thunderstorm. Maximums will range from 18 degrees in the northwest to 24 degrees in some places in the southeast and east.

Overnight will be cloudy with a few showers and minimums around 14 degrees. The southwesterly wind will be moderate, to quite strong on the coast and in the Wadden area.

Saturday will see rain throughout the country, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the north. The sun will shine between the showers, especially in the afternoon. Maximums will range between 18 degrees in the northwest and 21 degrees in the southeast.

Sunday will look a lot like Saturday, but with a high chance of thunderstorms triggering a code yellow weather warning, the meteorological institute said.