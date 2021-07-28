The emergency ordinance for the center of Valkenburg was lifted at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, though a few streets remain closed. This means that the Limburg city is almost completely open to visitors again after heavy rains left it flooded earlier this month, 1Limburg reports.

The emergency ordinance was implemented for a large part of the Valkenburg city center to keep disaster tourists away while the city worked on cleanup and making sure everything was safe.

The Grotestraat Centrum area is still closed to visitors from Geulpoort until the intersection with Guascostraat/Engelbertstraat. The same applies to Walravenstraat, Tienschuurstraat, Bogaardlaan, and Gosewijnstraat. These areas are only accessible to residents, local entrepreneurs, and those helping with cleanup and repair work.

Gates were placed at the entrances of these streets, and guards were posted to supervise, according to the local broadcaster.

Heavy rains in mid-July caused flooding in many parts of Limburg. Valkenburg was particularly affected, with flooding causing some 400 million euros in damages and leaving some 700 families displaced.

An emergency ordinance still applies in Valkenburg's outlying area, where there may be contaminated sludge and several roads and footpaths are still impassible due to debris.