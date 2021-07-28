With the TeamNL cyclists and rowers winning six medals in just over three hours in Tokyo on Wednesday, the Netherlands is having its most successful Olympic day in 93 years, NU.nl reports.

Today there was gold for cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten in the time trial and for the quadruple rowers. The men's double sculls and the women's coxless four took silver. And cyclist Anna van der Breggen and the double sculls women took bronze.

The record for TeamNL's most successful Olympic day ever dates from 11 August 1928, at the Games in Amsterdam. On that day, Dutch Olympians took a total of seven medals - four golds, one silver, and two bronzes. More Dutch Olympians will participate on Wednesday, so this record may be broken.

The most successful Olympic day post World War II was on 9 August 1992 with five meals - one gold, one silver and three bronzes.

With Wednesday's six medals, the Netherlands now have nine medals in the Tokyo Games. Archers Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler, Van Vleuten in the road race, and swimmer Arno Kamminga all won silver in the previous days.

The Tokyo Games ends on August 8.