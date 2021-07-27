The Netherlands secured its third new UNESCO World Heritage Site in two days with the addition of the Roman Limes to the list. The site is a northern border of the Roman Empire stretching between present-day Netherlands and Germany.

The Limes served as a defence position against Germanic tribes, including 19 sites in the Netherlands and 25 in Germany. It spans two German states, three Dutch provinces, including 20 Dutch municipalities.

The border covers a settlement dating back 2000 years in what is now Nijmegen. The city alone is home to three former Roman camps and an aqueduct included in the new UNESCO designation.

It puts Nijmegen in a position of global historical importance, said Nijmegen alderman Noël Vergunst, according to newswire ANP. Archeologists uncovered a section of an aqueduct in the city last year. Roman roads were also found further away near Katwijk.

"This is heritage that the Netherlands is proud of. It connects our past with the present. And I'm pleased that with this listing we are ensuring that these areas are preserved and accessible to everyone now and in the future," said Ingrid van Engelshoven, the Minister of Education Culture and Science, in a statement.

The Colonies of Benevolence in the Netherlands and Belgium was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Monday. The 85-kilometer water Defence Line was also added to the list on Monday. It will be combined as a site with the Defence Line of Amsterdam which was named a UNESCO site in 1996.