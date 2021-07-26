Three of the country's most popular festivals were forced to cancel their events for the second year in a row after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that all multi-day festivals involving an overnight stay will be prohibited through August. The events were cancelled with coronavirus infections still high in the Netherlands this month, though dropping, and Covid-19 hospitalizations on the rise. Lowlands said that it was "an extremely bitter pill" to swallow.

"The past few months the developments surrounding coronavirus have clearly been moving in the right direction," the festival pointed out. "Still, While this is a huge setback, we understand and respect this decision."

"During the past few weeks, the situation in The Netherlands took an unexpected turn," Mysteryland stated. "While they gave us a green light before, the Dutch government has now issued an official directive requiring the cancelation of all multi-day events with campsites scheduled until September 1st, 2021."

"Sad, but true: Down The Rabbit Hole: Rabbits in the Lowlands is a dream that won't come true," the festival wrote on Facebook.

"We understand that this isn’t the news you were hoping for, and it breaks our heart to share it with you. During the last months our whole team has been pushing the limit, working day and night to create what would’ve been the most magical weekend of the year, while also complying with the changing regulations set by the Dutch government," Mysteryland wrote.

Down the Rabbit Hole organizers said it was difficult news to absorb, and that they would look towards the date when the event will next be held: July 1-3, 2022, at Groene Huvels in Beuningen. The next Lowlands will take place from August 19-21, 2022.

Anyone who purchased a Down the Rabbit Hole or Lowlands ticket in 2020 or 2021 will automatically receive their money back. Refunds will be sent to the original ticket purchaser's bank account. "If you bought a ticket from someone, you will have to sort it out yourself with the seller," both festivals said.

Mysteryland ticket holders will get the option for a refund, or to acquire tickets in 2022, though dates have not yet been announced.

"We are all very grateful to you," DTRH said to its audience. "We also want to thank our team here: All the artists, festival builders, specialists, program makers and other involved people who were undivided and unyielding during a difficult year."

The organizers all said they were pleased that they would at least be able to tap the government's 385 million euro fund for cancelled events.

