Anyone wanting to travel to the Netherlands from a European Union country designated by the Netherlands as being at risk for the coronavirus infection will be required to prove that they tested negative for the infection twice before their departure. The rule will be implemented starting on August 8 for anyone who is not considered by the country to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and for anyone who cannot supply proof of a recent recovery from the coronavirus infection.

All European Union countries will be placed by the Netherlands at the lowest level for coronavirus risk, Green, or Yellow for a moderate risk. That also includes Portugal and Spain. Starting August 8, the test policy will be in place for any EU country at Code Yellow, Orange or Red. The Netherlands will likely only increase the risk level in an EU country if a coronavirus variant of concern is discovered there.

The testing requirements include a PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before departure to the Netherlands, and an antigen test taken up to 24 hours before departing. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge at a press conference on Monday.

Airlines and other travel providers will be required to check documentation proving the two negative tests. Anyone traveling by car can also be screened and will be required to have their negative test results with them.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 or who have been vaccinated against it can use the Dutch government's CoronaCheck app to demonstrate their status.

Additionally, the Cabinet said that it would extend its ban against multi-day festivals. Limitations on those festivals were announced earlier this month as a sudden policy reversal amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The ban was supposed to extend until at least August 13, when the Cabinet was to update the public with more information about any changes.

However, multi-day festivals will instead be cancelled at least through August 31. It means that festivals like Down the Rabbit Hole, Lowlands, Mysteryland will all be forced to modify their plans or cancel their program entirely.

Festival organizers had placed more pressure on the Cabinet to make a decision sooner so they can either reclaim deposits from vendors, take advantage of funding options, and reschedule or cancel events with enough notice.

No decision has yet been made about limitations to one-day festivals, which include restrictions on attendance, and requirements about seating capacity.