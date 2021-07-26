Dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on Monday morning. He and teammate Wesley Koolhof had to withdraw from the doubles match, NU.nl reports.

"Unfortunately, the doctor called me this morning and said that my test was positive," Rojer said. "I don't know what to say. I'm so sorry for everyone in the team. I did everything I could beforehand and while here not to get infected. I have no idea how this happened."

Rojer and Koolhof reached the second round at the Games in tennis doubles on Sunday. They had to withdraw because Rojer now has to quarantine for ten days.

Teammate Koolhof expressed support for his doubles partner. "This is of course the worst news you can get as an athlete, far from home at such a big international tournament. For me personally it is a shame that we are leaving the tournament like this. But my thoughts are mainly with Jean-Julian. I hope this nightmare is over for him soon," Koolhof said.

Rojer is the sixth coronavirus case linked to the Dutch team at the Tokyo Olympics. Rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot tested positive over the weekend. Street skateboard competitor Candy Jacobs, Taekwondo athlete Reshmie Oogink, rower Finn Florijn also tested positive in the Japanese capital. Pole vaulter Rutger Koppelaar tested positive before departing for Japan.