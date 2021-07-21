Candy Jacobs will miss the Olympic Games in Tokyo after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Jacobs will have to quarantine for ten days, meaning she will miss her street skateboarding heat and the finals on Monday.

“I am heartbroken,” the 31-year-old said on Instagram on Wednesday morning. “Unfortunately I was tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, which means my Olympic journey ends here. I am feeling healthy and have done everything in my power to prevent this scenario and took all the precautions.”

She is the second Dutch Olympian to test positive for coronavirus, and the first to be diagnosed in Tokyo. Rutger Koppelaar tested positive before departing for Japan, and may also miss his pole vaulting event.

“It is of course a huge disappointment for Candy,” said Pieter van den Hoogenband, according to Nu. The former swimmer won seven Olympic medals in his career including three gold medals. He is leading the Dutch delegation in Tokyo.

Fellow Dutch skaters Keet Oldenbeuving and Roos Zwetsloot will still be allowed to participate. “Luckily we've been following the protocols so my fellow skateboarders still get to shine bright,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs pledged to push forward and hinted that she will try again at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Tokyo Games are the first to feature skateboarding as a competition event.