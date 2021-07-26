The Netherlands is in for more thunderstorms. After issuing a code yellow storm warning for Sunday and Monday, meteorological institute KNMI now extended the warning to also cover Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The storm warning will be in place for the entire Netherlands on Monday between 1:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and everywhere except the Wadden area on Tuesday between 1:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

"Chance of lightning strikes, hail and a lot of rain in a short time. Traffic and outside activities may be hindered," the KNMI warned. "Avoid open water and open areas, do not shelter under trees."

A dike broke in the Zuid-Holland town of Reeuwijk on Monday morning, ANP reported. The hole in the dike was discovered in the middle of the dike between Kerkweg and Tempeldijk. Water was streaming into an adjacent meadow, and emergency services were rescuing cattle from the flooded area.

The cause of the break was not yet known, but may have to do with the plenty of rain the Netherlands has been getting. Company Olieman was called in to build a dam wall of clay, to stop the water flowing into the meadow.

Monday will also see periods of sunshine throughout the Netherlands, with maximums ranging between 21 degrees on the coast and 24 degrees in the east, according to the KNMI. Tuesday will look much the same, with maximums between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius.