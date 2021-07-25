Sunday was expected to bring heavy rain according to the KNMI. A code yellow warning was issued covering the entire country except the Wadden Sea area due to the stormy weather and heavy rainfall.

The weather warning was in effect for Sunday afternoon and evening, and Monday afternoon and evening. Localized hail was also expected.

Maximum temperatures will continue to stay between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, a 30 percent chance of sunshine remains. A gentle breeze from the south was expected for the day.

The temperature will drop down to about 16 degrees at night.

In the following days, showers will continue although with decreasing intensity. On Wednesday there is a 70 percent chance of sunshine, according to the KNMI.

The high temperatures will remain around 24 degrees at the beginning of the week, but could cool off to between 20 and 22 degrees by Thursday. The following week could bring a high chance of rain nearly every day with a below-average temperature.