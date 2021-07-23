The organizing committee of the Olympic Games in Tokyo reported 19 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony. Three of those infected are athletes, though it was not disclosed which athletes, NOS reports. The Dutch athletes in Japan are being extra careful.

This brings the total number of coronavirus infections linked to the Olympics to 106, including Dutch athletes Candy Jacobs and Reshmie Oogink. A staff member of the Dutch rowing team also tested positive.

"We knew this could happen, but it is not nice to hear that someone from your own team is infected," Dutch archer Gabriela Schloesser-Bayardo said to NU.nl. "We are now even more careful. Chef de mission Pieter van den Hoogenband also said: Please keep your distance, do this and don't do this. Yes, I think everyone adheres to this. NOC*NSF, the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organization are doing everything we can."

The Tokyo Games will be attended by 11,500 athletes, and 80 thousand officials, staff members and journalists.

The opening ceremony can be followed live on NPO1 from 12:35 p.m. on Friday.